Albert Lea man sentenced for North Iowa chase

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to a high-speed chase in Worth County.

Jesse Delossantos, 49, has been sentenced to one day in jail after pleading guilty to eluding. Worth County law enforcement says Delossantos led them on a chase reaching 91 miles per hour on June 20, 2019. Court documents state Delossantos eventually crashed into a garage in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Road and then escaped on foot.

He was arrested a few weeks later in Freeborn County.

Delossantos has also been fined $315.