Albert Lea man sentenced for Austin chase

AUSTIN, Minn. – After fleeing police by car and on foot, an Albert Lea man is sentenced to probation.

Mark Allen Carpenter, 45, was arrested in May 2019 in Austin after police say he first gave a fake name during a traffic stop and then refused to exit his vehicle. Officers say they shot Carpenter with a taser but he still drove away and crashed on an I-90 onramp. Police say Carpenter then tried to run away before being tackled.

A search of his vehicle found 2.92 grams of methamphetamine and 3.93 grams of marijuana.

Carpenter pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and giving a false name to a peace officer. He’s been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and must do 80 hours of community work service.