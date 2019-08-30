ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct is pleading not guilty.
Juan Eduardo Rodriguez Morales, 38 of Albert Lea, was arrested on July 23 and charged with seven counts of 1st degree and three counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Albert Lea police say Morales sexually abused two children under the age of 15.
Online court records do not list a trial date.
Related Content
- Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing two children
- Albert lea man pleads guilty to gunfire
- Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to aggravated robbery
- Albert Lea man now pleading guilty in two states
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty in Mower County
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty to robbery and resisting arrest
- Geneva man pleads guilty in Albert Lea disturbance
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty to North Iowa car chase
- Man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea burglary/assault
- Austin man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea sex assault
Scroll for more content...