Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing two children

Juan Rodriguez Morales Juan Rodriguez Morales

Arrested in July.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct is pleading not guilty.

Juan Eduardo Rodriguez Morales, 38 of Albert Lea, was arrested on July 23 and charged with seven counts of 1st degree and three counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Albert Lea police say Morales sexually abused two children under the age of 15.

Online court records do not list a trial date.

