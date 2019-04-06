Clear
Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to sex with unconscious woman

Arrested 10 days after alleged incident took place.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 2:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of having sex with an unconscious woman is pleading not guilty.

Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 22 of Albert Lea, is charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested on March 25 for an incident law enforcement says happened ten days earlier.

According to court documents, a woman passed out after drinking and Handlee-Davis was seen having sex with her. A witness told authorities they saw what was happening and poured water on Handlee-Davis and the victim to stop it. Law enforcement says the woman started screaming and became hysterical because she didn’t know what was going on.

A trial is set to begin on July 16 in Freeborn County District Court.

