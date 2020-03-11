MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man accused of passing bad checks in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.
Jason Alan Roe, 42, is now set to stand trial starting April 21 in Cerro Gordo County District Court on four counts of forgery.
He’s accused of writing four bad checks in Mason City:
Twice $471.52 at Hy-Vee on December 21, 2019.
One for $234.96 at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 28.
One for $479.92 at Batteries and Bulbs on February 1.
Related Content
- Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to over $1,000 in bad checks in Mason City
- Albert lea man pleads guilty to gunfire
- Mason City man pleads guilty to writing bad checks for lottery tickets
- Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to aggravated robbery
- Albert Lea man now pleading guilty in two states
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty to robbery and resisting arrest
- Geneva man pleads guilty in Albert Lea disturbance
- Austin man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea sex assault
- Albert Lea man pleads not guilty in Austin pursuit
- Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to escape charge
Scroll for more content...