Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to over $1,000 in bad checks in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man accused of passing bad checks in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.

Jason Alan Roe, 42, is now set to stand trial starting April 21 in Cerro Gordo County District Court on four counts of forgery.

He’s accused of writing four bad checks in Mason City:

Twice $471.52 at Hy-Vee on December 21, 2019.

One for $234.96 at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 28.

One for $479.92 at Batteries and Bulbs on February 1.