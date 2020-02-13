Clear
Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to multiple drug crimes

Law enforcement says marijuana, meth, and OxyContin was found in his home.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 2:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested after police traced a suspicious package to his home is pleading not guilty.

Quentin Lamont Guyton, 33 of Albert Lea, is charged with 1st degree controlled substance crime, 3rd degree drug possession, and 5th degree drug possession.

Authorities say a K9 unit indicated there were drugs inside package that was on its way to an address in Albert Lea. The package was photographed but unopened and allowed to be delivered to Guyton’s home.

Law enforcement got a search warrant and waited until the package arrived. When it did, investigators say they entered Guyton’s home and found about four pounds of marijuana in the package. Court documents state the search of the home also found around 174 grams of methamphetamine, 196 pills of OxyContin, materials to repackage marijuana, a pill bottle containing Oxycodone, a small digital scale, and a pair of brass knuckes.

Guyton’s trial is set to begin on June 16.

