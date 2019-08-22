Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to escape charge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man is pleading not guilty to walking away from a jail work crew with just four days left on his sentence.

John Anthony Garza, 39 of Albert Lea, is charged with one count of escape from custody. Authorities say he was working as part of a Sentenced to Serve crew at the Albert Lea Burger King on August 13 when he left without permission. He was recaptured after a search effort involving Albert Lea police, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Albert Lea Fire Department.

A trial is set to begin on January 7.