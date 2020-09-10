Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to cross-border chase

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is pleading not guilty in a dangerous cross-border chase.

Weston William Zuehl, 37 of Albert Lea, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving with a cancelled license. He’s accused of driving away from an attempted traffic stop on April 20 in the city of Lyle.

Authorities say Zuehl drove south on Highway 218 into Iowa, forcing numerous northbound vehicles to drive onto the shoulder to avoid a collision. Zuehl was eventually arrested in Mitchell County after crashing his vehicle hear Carpenter and trying to escape on foot.

A trial is scheduled to begin on March 8, 2021, in Mower County District Court.