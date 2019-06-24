Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to Worth County drug charges

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to drug crimes in North Iowa.

Kyle Preston Dillon, 39 of Albert Lea, is charged with possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, OWI, possession of marijuana, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.

He was arrested on June 6 after his vehicle was stopped on Highway 105 near the intersection with Mallard Avenue in Worth County. Authorities say a search of Dillon’s vehicle found 22 grams of methamphetamine, 58 grams of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, several unknown pills, and drug paraphernalia.

A trial is set to begin on August 21.