Clear

Albert Lea man pleads not guilty in brutal beating

Douglas Simons Douglas Simons

Doctors say victim may have a brain injury.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 8:09 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of beating a woman until she suffered injuries that could last a lifetime is pleading not guilty.

Douglas J. Simons, 50 of Albert Lea, is charged with 1st and 3rd degree assault. Law enforcement says Simons drunkenly attacked a woman on July 12, punching her and slamming her head into the ground. The woman’s eye was swollen shut and a doctor says she may have a brain injury that could affect her “the rest of her life.”

Simons was arrested August 5 at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County when authorities say he was intoxicated and refused to leave.

A trial is scheduled to begin January 21, 2020, in Freeborn County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Saturday showers and sun for the end of the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports OT: Part 1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Fire burns at spot where homeless gather in Rochester

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center group sending good vibes to rain forest

Image

Byron seeing blocked fire hydrants

Image

House Numbers help firefighter response times

Image

Iowa scraps virtual caucus plans

Image

Celebrating the end of Summer

Image

German Leaders Tour MN

Community Events