Albert Lea man pleads not guilty in brutal beating

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of beating a woman until she suffered injuries that could last a lifetime is pleading not guilty.

Douglas J. Simons, 50 of Albert Lea, is charged with 1st and 3rd degree assault. Law enforcement says Simons drunkenly attacked a woman on July 12, punching her and slamming her head into the ground. The woman’s eye was swollen shut and a doctor says she may have a brain injury that could affect her “the rest of her life.”

Simons was arrested August 5 at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County when authorities say he was intoxicated and refused to leave.

A trial is scheduled to begin January 21, 2020, in Freeborn County District Court.