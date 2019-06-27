Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Albert Lea man pleads not guilty in Austin pursuit

Police say he was driving 70 miles per hour on a side street.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of fleeing arrest by swimming across a creek is pleading not guilty.

Trouper Montgomery Gilbertson, 29 of Albert Lea, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving. He was arrested June 13 in Austin after police say he drove away from officers at 70 miles per hour on W. Oakland Avenue.

Court documents state Gilbertson eventually stopped his vehicle on a lawn in the 2100 block of 8th Avenue SW, ran toward Turtle Creek, and swam across it. Gilbertson was then seen walking near the Twin Towers and police say he was caught hiding under a pine tree.

A trial is scheduled to begin on December 16.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City

Image

Rochesterfest 2019 Food Vendors

Image

Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking more severe weather through Thursday

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Image

Campaign 2020: First debate

Community Events