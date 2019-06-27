Albert Lea man pleads not guilty in Austin pursuit

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of fleeing arrest by swimming across a creek is pleading not guilty.

Trouper Montgomery Gilbertson, 29 of Albert Lea, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving. He was arrested June 13 in Austin after police say he drove away from officers at 70 miles per hour on W. Oakland Avenue.

Court documents state Gilbertson eventually stopped his vehicle on a lawn in the 2100 block of 8th Avenue SW, ran toward Turtle Creek, and swam across it. Gilbertson was then seen walking near the Twin Towers and police say he was caught hiding under a pine tree.

A trial is scheduled to begin on December 16.