Albert Lea man pleads guilty to terrorizing a Mower County woman

Jose Avelar Jose Avelar

Previously convicted of domestic assault involving the same woman.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is pleading guilty to threatening a woman he previously assaulted.

Jose Alfonso Francis Avelar, 37, was arrested in August 2018 and charged with pattern of stalking and three counts of terroristic threats. Authorities say after a no contact order expired in June 2018, Avelar began sending texts to a Mower County woman. Court documents state Avelar threated to kill the woman and her current boyfriend, then kill himself. Investigators say some of the texts included a photograph of a rope with a noose.

The woman also says she found Avelar in her home one night with her kids, and accused him of showing up at her home another time with a crowbar and making threats. Court records say Avelar was convicted of domestic assault against this same woman in Mower County in 2016.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of terroristic threats. His sentencing is set for June 21.

