Albert Lea man pleads guilty to sex with passed out woman

Reaches plea deal on reduced charge.

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by a man accused of having sex with an unconscious woman.

Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 22 of Albert Lea, reached a plea deal where a charge of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct was reduced to 4th degree. Law enforcement says Handlee-Davis was caught having sex with a woman after she passed after drinking on March 15.

A sentencing hearing is set for August 23.

