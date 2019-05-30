Albert Lea man pleads guilty to sex with passed out woman

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by a man accused of having sex with an unconscious woman.
Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 22 of Albert Lea, reached a plea deal where a charge of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct was reduced to 4th degree. Law enforcement says Handlee-Davis was caught having sex with a woman after she passed after drinking on March 15.
A sentencing hearing is set for August 23.
