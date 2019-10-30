Clear
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to school tool theft

Arsenio Hanson
Over $1,000 worth taken from school under construction.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stealing tools from a Freeborn County school is pleading guilty.

Arsenio Broderick Hanson, 30 of Albert Lea, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 3rd degree burglary. Albert Lea police say someone entered Halverson Elementary sometime between the evening of August 7 and the morning of August 8 and stole over $1,300 worth of tools from the school, which was under construction at the time.

Investigators say Hanson is seen on security video inside Halverson the morning of August 8, collecting items from rooms and pushing a tool cart and other items out the school doors. Police say another individual is seen on the video but could not be positively identified.

Hanson was arrested about two weeks after the burglary occurred. Police say the tools were found in the possession of another person.
Hanson’s sentencing is set for January 27, 2020.

