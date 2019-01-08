Albert Lea man pleads guilty to robbery and resisting arrest

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man accused of 12 crimes pleads guilty to six of them.

Jacob Steven Segura, 20 of Albert Lea, was first charged in September 2018 with 1st degree burglary, four counts of 2nd degree burglary, and four counts of possession of stolen property. Authorities say Segura cut a hole in the window of an Albert Lea home, stuck his hand through, and grabbed several items off the window sill.

Authorities say Segura then entered the home and took a large number of items, including a pearl necklace, a diamond ring, and an Amazon Echo Dot, before driving away in the victim’s car.

Segura was then charged in October 2018 with two counts of 4th degree assault and obstructing a peace officer. Albert Lea police say they got a tip about Segura’s location and went to an apartment on North Broadway Avenue to arrest him. Officers say Segura resisted arrest and had to be shot with a taser three times before he was subdued.

On Tuesday, Segura entered guilty pleas to 1st degree burglary, three counts of 2nd degree burglary, and two counts of 4th degree assault. He is due to be sentenced on February 14.