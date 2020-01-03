Albert Lea man pleads guilty to escaping jail work crew

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man who walked away from a jail work crew with just four days left on his sentence is pleading guilty to escaping from custody.
John Anthony Garza, 39 of Albert Lea, was working as part of a “Sentenced to Serve” crew at the Albert Lea Burger King on August 13, 2019, when authorities say he left without permission. He was quickly recaptured after a search involving Albert Lea police, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Albert Lea Fire Department.
Garza is scheduled to be sentenced on the escape charge on February 7.
