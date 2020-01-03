Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Albert Lea man pleads guilty to escaping jail work crew

John Garza
John Garza

Quickly recaptured after multi-agency search.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 1:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man who walked away from a jail work crew with just four days left on his sentence is pleading guilty to escaping from custody.

John Anthony Garza, 39 of Albert Lea, was working as part of a “Sentenced to Serve” crew at the Albert Lea Burger King on August 13, 2019, when authorities say he left without permission. He was quickly recaptured after a search involving Albert Lea police, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Albert Lea Fire Department.

Garza is scheduled to be sentenced on the escape charge on February 7.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Localized snow expected today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Mourns Crash Victim

Image

Lawmakers working on Retired Pay Restoration Act

Image

Learning how to properly recycle

Image

Find Jodi billboard vandalized, community reacts

Image

Same tradition, new arena

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/2

Image

Suspected overdoses on the decline in Minnesota

Image

Washing backpacks could help stop spread of germs

Image

Jodi Huisentruit Billboard vandalized

Image

Fillmore County Fatal Crash - Names released

Community Events