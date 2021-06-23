Albert Lea man pleads guilty to child sex abuse

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man accused of sexually abusing two children is taking a plea deal.

The trial of Juan Eduardo Rodriguez Morales, 39 of Albert Lea, started Monday. He was arrested in July 2019 and charged with seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Albert Lea police say Morales abused two children under the age of 15 and the abuse occurred over the course of five years.

One day after his trial began, Morales entered a guilty plea to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. His sentencing is set for September 27.