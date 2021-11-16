Albert Lea man pleads guilty to beating a woman

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is pleading guilty to beating a woman he had been dating for several weeks.

Jordon Allen VanRyswyk, 34 of Albert Lea, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, simple robbery, and third-degree assault. The Albert Lea Police Department says VanRyswyk got into an argument with a woman he had been dating for three weeks and hit her in the face, breaking a tooth.

Court documents state VanRyswyk grabbed a knife and continued to hit the victim with the knife in his hand, then kicked her and stole $50 from her.

VanRyswyk has now pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. His sentencing is set for February 7, 2022.