Albert Lea man pleads guilty to ax threat

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of cutting a woman and threatening her with an ax is pleading guilty.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested in December 2020 and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

Court documents state that while Moreno and his then-girlfriend were at an Albert Lea motel, Moreno held a miniature ax to the back of her head and threatened to kill her. Investigators say Moreno also slid a knife across the woman’s wrists, leaving a wound that required stitches.

On Tuesday, Moreno pleaded guilty to threats of violence. His sentencing is scheduled for May 20 in Freeborn County District Court.