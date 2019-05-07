Clear

Albert Lea man pleads guilty to North Iowa car chase

Weston Zuehl

Second conviction for high-speed pursuit.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man given probation for a southern Minnesota car chase pleads guilty to another in North Iowa.

Weston William Zuehl, 36 of Albert Lea, was charged for a November 2017 high-speed chase that started in Lake Mills and hit speeds over 100 miles per hour before Zuehl abandoned his vehicle in a southern Minnesota field and escaped capture.

Zuehl pleaded guilty Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court to one count of felony eluding and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2.

He was previously sentenced to three years of supervised probation and 80 hours of community work service for an August 2018 chase that started in Freeborn County and nearly caused several crashes.

