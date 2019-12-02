Clear

Albert Lea man loses burglary appeal

Jabar Morarend
Court says evidence does not support claims of innocence.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Freeborn County man will remain in prison for a January 2018 burglary.

Jabar Pedro Morarend, 47 of Albert Lea, was convicted of 2nd degree burglary and sentenced in October 2018 to years and three months behind bars, with credit for 248 days already served.

Authorities say a woman reported fleeing her home when she saw two people with hoods outside. Police checked the home and found evidence someone had forced their way in and followed footprints in the snow to another home where Morarend was found in the basement. Officers said there were also wet shoes there that matched the tracks in the snow.

Morarend filed an appeal, arguing there was insufficient evidence to find him guilty of burglary. He claims that he only went into the home to get out of the cold, that someone else could have entered the home, and that he was merely a trespasser high on meth and lacked the intent to commit a burglary.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has now rejected all of Morarend’s arguments, stating the evidence is “inconsistent with any reasonable innocent hypothesis.”

