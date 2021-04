ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An Albert Lea man is in the Freeborn County Jail after he was arrested for being wanted for sex crimes.

Steven Woyen, 46, was booked into jail Tuesday on charges of being a fugitive from justice in connection to a case in Ohio.

Court documents say a warrant was issued for his arrest in Ohio on April 16 for the crime of sexual battery, a felony in the third degree.