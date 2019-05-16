WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An Albert Lea man was cited after a rollover crash late Wednesday near Diamond Jo Casino.
Souraxa Sisouranh, 19, of Albert Lea, was the driver in a single-vehicle crash at 11:32 .m. at Wheelerwood Rd. and 475th St.
Sisouranh was uninjured.
He was cited for failure to maintain control. Assisting at the scene were Iowa State Patrol and Dick’s Towing of Northwood.
Related Content
- Albert Lea man involved in rollover crash near Diamond Jo Casino
- 2 wanted subjects taken into custody at Diamond Jo Casino
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Two injured in semi rollover north of Albert Lea
- Albert Lea child injured in crash
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- Camper fire in Albert Lea
- Prison for Albert Lea burglar
- Art installation in Albert lea
Scroll for more content...