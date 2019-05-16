Clear

Albert Lea man involved in rollover crash near Diamond Jo Casino

An Albert Lea man was cited after a rollover crash late Wednesday near Diamond Jo Casino.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 9:03 AM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 9:07 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An Albert Lea man was cited after a rollover crash late Wednesday near Diamond Jo Casino.

Souraxa Sisouranh, 19, of Albert Lea, was the driver in a single-vehicle crash at 11:32 .m. at Wheelerwood Rd. and 475th St.

Sisouranh was uninjured.

He was cited for failure to maintain control. Assisting at the scene were Iowa State Patrol and Dick’s Towing of Northwood.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events