Albert Lea man involved in rollover crash near Diamond Jo Casino

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An Albert Lea man was cited after a rollover crash late Wednesday near Diamond Jo Casino.

Souraxa Sisouranh, 19, of Albert Lea, was the driver in a single-vehicle crash at 11:32 .m. at Wheelerwood Rd. and 475th St.

Sisouranh was uninjured.

He was cited for failure to maintain control. Assisting at the scene were Iowa State Patrol and Dick’s Towing of Northwood.