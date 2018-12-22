Albert Lea man injured after hitting median with car

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is taken to the hospital after going into the median with his car.

Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Marlin Rodriguez was driving northbound on Interstate 35, north of Clarks Grove just before 10:00 Saturday morning.

Rodriguez lost control of his Pontiac Grand AM and went into the median. State troopers say the road had snow and ice on it

He had to be taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for minor injuries, but is expected to be OK.

State Patrol says he was not wearing his seat belt.