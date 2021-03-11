Albert Lea man going to prison for drive-by shooting and assault

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for three violent incidents is going to prison for two of them.

Omar Rodriguez, 27 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Thursday to a total of three years behind bars, with credit for 281 days already served.

Rodriguez was accused of an assault on August 30, 2019. He was then charged with kidnapping a man on April 6, 2020, holding a knife to the man’s throat and then beating him. Rodriguez was finally arrested for a drive-by shooting in Albert Lea on May 9, 2020, for shooting a man in the right arm and back.

As part of a plea deal, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault in the August 2019 and May 2020 incidents. Charges related to the April 2020 kidnapping were dismissed. Rodriguez was given three years in prison for one assault charge and one year and nine months for the other.

The sentences will be served at the same time.