Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea man going to prison for Austin police chase

Initially escaped arrest by swimming across Turtle Creek.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – He swam away from police and right into prison.

Trouper Montgomery Gilbertson, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested on June 13 after Austin police say he first sped away from officers at 70 miles per hour, almost hitting a group of children, then got out of his car and swam across Turtle Creek to escape. Gilbertson was later captured near the Twin Towers.

He pleaded guilty to theft and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Gilbertson has been sentenced to one year and five months in prison, with credit for 160 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $4,500 in restitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at winds picking up Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

No Parking Notice in Rochester

Image

Did you hit the grocery store aisles before the storm?

Image

How are visitors adjusting to the winter weather

Image

Snow forces travelers to find lodging at North Iowa hotels

Image

Weather makes impact on sports

Image

Giving Back this Holiday Season

Image

Affordable Housing on Ramp #6

Image

Snow and Holiday Shopping

Community Events