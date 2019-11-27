Albert Lea man going to prison for Austin police chase

AUSTIN, Minn. – He swam away from police and right into prison.

Trouper Montgomery Gilbertson, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested on June 13 after Austin police say he first sped away from officers at 70 miles per hour, almost hitting a group of children, then got out of his car and swam across Turtle Creek to escape. Gilbertson was later captured near the Twin Towers.

He pleaded guilty to theft and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Gilbertson has been sentenced to one year and five months in prison, with credit for 160 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $4,500 in restitution.