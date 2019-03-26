Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea man gets probation for car chase

Weston Zuehl

Still accused of similar crimes in North Iowa.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 1:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is sentenced for one chase while still facing charges for another.

Weston William Zuehl, 36 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to two counts of fleeing a peace officer for an August 2018 chase in southern Minnesota that nearly caused several crashes. He’s been given three years of supervised probation and 80 hours of community work service.

Charges of eluding and possession of marijuana are still pending against Zuehl in North Iowa. He was arrested in 2017 after a high-speed chase that began in Lake Mills. No trial date has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Disability services day at the capitol

Image

New parking ramp opens downtown

Image

Tracking Very Warm Temperatures

Image

Kasson rallies around their hometown Cyclone

Image

Building the ball fields in Charles City

Image

Governor Walz talks healthcare

Image

Preparing for road changes in Mason City

Image

Hotel Proposed for Downtown Austin

Image

Chateau Theatre Update

Image

Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

Community Events