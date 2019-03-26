Albert Lea man gets probation for car chase

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is sentenced for one chase while still facing charges for another.

Weston William Zuehl, 36 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to two counts of fleeing a peace officer for an August 2018 chase in southern Minnesota that nearly caused several crashes. He’s been given three years of supervised probation and 80 hours of community work service.

Charges of eluding and possession of marijuana are still pending against Zuehl in North Iowa. He was arrested in 2017 after a high-speed chase that began in Lake Mills. No trial date has been set.