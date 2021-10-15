Albert Lea man gets prison time for car chase through barbed wire fence

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man who tried to escape arrest by driving through a barbed wire fence has been sentenced to prison.

Brandon Stanley Johnson, 39 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an incident on January 12. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop Johnson around 2:24 am for driving with no lights near St. Peter Avenue and Eberhardt Street.

Court documents state Johnson sped away and drove through a barbed wire fence before getting stuck in the snow on Neal Street. Investigators say Johnson was driving a vehicle that had been stolen from Virgil’s Tow and Travel in Albert Lea.

Johnson has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison, with credit for 163 days already served. Charges of first-degree criminal damage to property and theft were dismissed as part of a plea deal.