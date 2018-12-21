Clear
Albert Lea man gets first sentence for high-speed chase

Also pleaded guilty in North Iowa.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested after a cross-border high speed chase is sentenced in southern Minnesota.

Michael Anthony Livingston, 31 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty in Freeborn County District Court to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and domestic assault. He was arrested on May 22 after a 120 mile per hour pursuit that stretched from southern Freeborn County into east-central Winnebago County.

Law enforcement tried to pull Livingston over after a report of domestic assault but he sped away and eventually crashed into a field.

Livingston was sentenced Friday to three years of probation.

He also pleaded guilty to eluding in Winnebago County but his sentencing there is still pending.

