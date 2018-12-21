ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested after a cross-border high speed chase is sentenced in southern Minnesota.
Michael Anthony Livingston, 31 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty in Freeborn County District Court to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and domestic assault. He was arrested on May 22 after a 120 mile per hour pursuit that stretched from southern Freeborn County into east-central Winnebago County.
Law enforcement tried to pull Livingston over after a report of domestic assault but he sped away and eventually crashed into a field.
Livingston was sentenced Friday to three years of probation.
He also pleaded guilty to eluding in Winnebago County but his sentencing there is still pending.
Related Content
- Albert Lea man gets first sentence for high-speed chase
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Albert Lea man sentenced for meth possession
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- Camper fire in Albert Lea
- Prison for Albert Lea burglar
- Art installation in Albert lea
- Albert Lea man arrested in Austin
- Albert Lea man pinned under tractor Sunday
Scroll for more content...