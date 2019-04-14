Albert Lea man gets final sentence for one-month crime spree

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is sentenced for a second theft in North Iowa.

Jacob Steven Segura, 20 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in Winnebago County District County. Law enforcement says Segura was seen driving a stolen pickup truck in Lake Mills in September 2018, but managed to escape arrest by running away.

Segura was arrested later that same month in Freeborn County for multiple crimes and was eventually sentenced there to 20 years of supervised probation.

Segura was also given 14 days in the Worth County Jail and a $625 fine for stealing items from a Joice home in September 2018.

Segura has now been given two years of probation for his Winnebago County crime. He must also enroll in and complete the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.