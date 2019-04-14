Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea man gets final sentence for one-month crime spree

Convicted of offenses in North Iowa and southern Minnesota.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 7:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is sentenced for a second theft in North Iowa.

Jacob Steven Segura, 20 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in Winnebago County District County. Law enforcement says Segura was seen driving a stolen pickup truck in Lake Mills in September 2018, but managed to escape arrest by running away.

Segura was arrested later that same month in Freeborn County for multiple crimes and was eventually sentenced there to 20 years of supervised probation.

Segura was also given 14 days in the Worth County Jail and a $625 fine for stealing items from a Joice home in September 2018.

Segura has now been given two years of probation for his Winnebago County crime. He must also enroll in and complete the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake docks being installed

Image

Walking for Autism

Image

Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Image

Governor Walz surveys storm damage in Southeast Minnesota

Image

Church rallies together to cover roof

Image

Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

Image

John Marshall's Nguyen wins 200th career game

Image

Highlights: Lourdes vs. Austin in the Packer Dome

Image

Linemen working round the clock to get the power on

Image

Walk of Remembrance honors Organ Donors

Community Events