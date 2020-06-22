Albert Lea man facing trial for 90 mph chase that started in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of a cross-border high speed chase is pleading not guilty.

Jamie John Kujak, 31 of Albert Lea is charged in Worth County District Court with eluding, possession of burglar tools, and possession of marijuana. He was arrested on January 27 after authorities say he sped away from an attempted traffic stop on Highway 105 in Worth County.

Law enforcement says the pursuit reached speeds of 90 miles per hour and went into Minnesota, past Albert Lea and through Glenville, before a Freeborn County Sheriff’s Deputy used a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to stop Kujak’s vehicle at the corner of 850th Street and 150th Avenue. Another law enforcement officer then used his patrol car to pin the driver’s side door of Kujak’s vehicle closed.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle found burglar tools and marijuana.

Kujak’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 9.