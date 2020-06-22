Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Albert Lea man facing trial for 90 mph chase that started in North Iowa

Law enforcement says it had to use its vehicles to force him to stop.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of a cross-border high speed chase is pleading not guilty.

Jamie John Kujak, 31 of Albert Lea is charged in Worth County District Court with eluding, possession of burglar tools, and possession of marijuana. He was arrested on January 27 after authorities say he sped away from an attempted traffic stop on Highway 105 in Worth County.

Law enforcement says the pursuit reached speeds of 90 miles per hour and went into Minnesota, past Albert Lea and through Glenville, before a Freeborn County Sheriff’s Deputy used a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to stop Kujak’s vehicle at the corner of 850th Street and 150th Avenue. Another law enforcement officer then used his patrol car to pin the driver’s side door of Kujak’s vehicle closed.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle found burglar tools and marijuana.

Kujak’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32920

Reported Deaths: 1412
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10830747
Ramsey4306210
Stearns213419
Dakota191582
Anoka1894102
Nobles16316
Olmsted90314
Washington88538
Mower7972
Rice7484
Scott5704
Kandiyohi5601
Clay52637
Wright4012
Todd3882
Carver2941
Sherburne2754
Lyon2742
Freeborn2510
Blue Earth2142
Benton2013
Steele1940
Martin1485
Watonwan1440
St. Louis14214
Cottonwood1210
Nicollet10812
Goodhue1057
Pine970
Crow Wing9411
Winona9415
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Unassigned8231
Carlton810
Polk722
McLeod670
Chippewa661
Dodge650
Le Sueur621
Itasca5912
Isanti550
Morrison551
Douglas540
Jackson520
Meeker511
Pennington500
Becker490
Murray470
Waseca400
Faribault330
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha270
Beltrami250
Fillmore231
Yellow Medicine220
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Houston130
Kanabec131
Cass122
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville121
Wadena120
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Lake40
Red Lake30
Stevens20
Cook10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25892

Reported Deaths: 685
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5498167
Woodbury306642
Black Hawk189256
Buena Vista166610
Linn109580
Dallas107329
Marshall97418
Johnson7568
Wapello68827
Crawford6402
Pottawattamie62011
Muscatine58343
Story4693
Scott44510
Tama43129
Sioux4190
Dubuque41522
Louisa35613
Wright3320
Jasper29617
Plymouth2434
Washington2129
Warren2102
Dickinson2002
Hamilton1580
Allamakee1214
Webster1201
Boone1171
Clarke1122
Mahaska11115
Clay1050
Poweshiek968
Bremer826
Henry783
Shelby780
Des Moines762
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll701
Cherokee660
Guthrie624
Cedar601
Franklin600
Cerro Gordo591
Monona590
Emmet570
Hardin530
Benton521
Monroe496
Osceola490
Jefferson470
Sac470
Jones460
Lee451
Marion450
Harrison420
Humboldt401
Iowa390
Pocahontas381
Buchanan371
Hancock370
Davis361
Butler352
Clayton353
Madison352
Delaware331
Floyd331
Lyon320
Mills310
Fayette290
Greene280
Grundy260
Lucas263
Calhoun250
Kossuth240
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto220
Chickasaw210
Appanoose203
Ida200
Jackson190
Page180
Cass160
Keokuk161
Audubon151
Winnebago150
Howard140
Adair120
Union120
Van Buren120
Ringgold110
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell80
Adams70
Worth60
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Fremont40
Rochester
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Cooler and drier week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota State Patrol starting extra speed enforcement

Image

Chris' PM Storm Coverage 6/21

Image

New sculptures added along bike trails

Image

Free COVID-19 testing at Mower County Fairgrounds

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/21

Image

Adjusting for Covid during baseball games

Image

Raising money to restore historic clock tower

Image

Adjusting summer practices due to Covid-19

Image

Barbershop Talk discusses racism in Rochester with political candidates

Image

Sean's Saturday 10pm Weather

Community Events