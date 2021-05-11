Albert Lea man facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An Albert Lea man is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges after alleged incidents earlier this month.

Ma Nae Gaw, 30, is facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents say that Gaw knew or had reason to know that the victim, who is under 18, was impaired, incapacitated or physically helpful during the alleged incidents.

A conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a 30-year prison sentence and a $40,000 fine.