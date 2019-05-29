Albert Lea man facing charges for allegedly beating man with pipe

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An alleged assault with a pipe left a man bloodied and in severe pain in Freeborn County.

Hayden Stevens, of Albert Lea, is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 911 interference and domestic assault in relation to an alleged incident last week.

Officers were dispatched to the outside of the Nasty Habit Bar on May 22 after a man ran to the bar to get help.

The victim said he was beaten with a pipe, and when he tried to call police Stevens took the phone and broke it.

Officers located a pair of wooden nunchakus and a smashed cell phone in the hallway of a nearby apartment complex. A white pipe was also found underneath a car in the apartment complex.

In the four days prior to the alleged assault, authorities had been called for service multiple times, including a domestic assault charge on May 18.