Albert Lea man facing charges for allegedly beating man with pipe

Officers located a pair of wooden nunchakus and a smashed cell phone in the hallway of a nearby apartment complex. A white pipe was also found underneath a car in the apartment complex.

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:09 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An alleged assault with a pipe left a man bloodied and in severe pain in Freeborn County.

Hayden Stevens, of Albert Lea, is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 911 interference and domestic assault in relation to an alleged incident last week.

Officers were dispatched to the outside of the Nasty Habit Bar on May 22 after a man ran to the bar to get help.
The victim said he was beaten with a pipe, and when he tried to call police Stevens took the phone and broke it.

In the four days prior to the alleged assault, authorities had been called for service multiple times, including a domestic assault charge on May 18.

