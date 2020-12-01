Albert Lea man facing 3 attempted murder charges, called police to apartment complex before firing off 75-90 rounds

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A 21-year-old Albert Lea man who is now facing multiple attempted murder charges called police to his apartment early Sunday before shooting three people and firing off between 75-90 rounds during a nearly nine-hour standoff.

Devin Weiland is facing three first-degree attempted murder charges and three second-degree assault charges in connection to the incident Sunday at the Shady Oaks apartment complex.

Minnesota Gov. Walz thanks those who responded.

Suspect hospitalized at Mayo Clinic.

Human remains found during evacuations.

One victim was driving by complex when he was shot.

Police were ambushed by the shooter when they responded at 2:18 a.m., and one officer was shot in the chest. He was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time and was treated and released for his injuries.

Weiland was firing at officers from the third floor of the complex.

Another victim was shot in the arm while another victim who lives across the street was shot through his car door as he was leaving for work.

Weiland fired at officers and residents throughout the standoff, according to court documents, as three different SWAT teams and many local agencies responded.

Weiland could face up to 20 years in prison for each murder charge and up to seven years for each assault charge.