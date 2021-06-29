Albert Lea man convicted on federal child porn charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Albert Lea man has been convicted on federal child pornography charges.

Travis Kyle Mayer, 32, was accused of downloaded child porn from a Russia-based website in 2017 and then exploiting a 15-year-old girl in 2018 into producing child porn that Mayer possessed and distributed. Federal prosecutors say Mayer also tried to interfere with their work by requesting a witness to testify falsely about the investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Mayer’s trial began on June 21 and a federal jury found him guilty Tuesday on two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender, and one count obstruction of justice.

A sentencing date has not been set but Mayer faces up to life in prison.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Albert Lea Police Department.