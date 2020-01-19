Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea man caught with over 11 pounds of meth pleads guilty

State charges dismissed after federal plea deal.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 10:08 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty in federal court to being a meth dealer.

Richard Corrba Allen, 56, was pulled over on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County on May 20, 2019. He had been under surveillance by law enforcement because they suspected he had bought methamphetamine in Arizona and was bringing it back to Minnesota.

A K9 dog was brought in and indicated drugs in Allen’s vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says a search found 22 packages in the vehicle holding a total of 5.284 kilograms of 99 percent pure meth.

A state charge of 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime was filed against Allen. That was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

No federal sentencing date for Allen has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -14°
Cold air in place for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/19

Image

Mass Youth of Rochester host 'Unmosqued' film to prompt change

Image

The Rochester Raiders prove it's more than just a sport

Image

Riding for a Reason

Image

Counties pull plows off roads

Image

Sean Weather 1/18 2

Image

Sean Weather 1/18

Image

Rochester Fire captains promoted

Image

Tracking Saturday's blizzard

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Community Events