Albert Lea man caught with over 11 pounds of meth pleads guilty

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty in federal court to being a meth dealer.

Richard Corrba Allen, 56, was pulled over on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County on May 20, 2019. He had been under surveillance by law enforcement because they suspected he had bought methamphetamine in Arizona and was bringing it back to Minnesota.

A K9 dog was brought in and indicated drugs in Allen’s vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says a search found 22 packages in the vehicle holding a total of 5.284 kilograms of 99 percent pure meth.

A state charge of 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime was filed against Allen. That was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

No federal sentencing date for Allen has been set.