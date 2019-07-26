Albert Lea man allegedly caught on tape soliciting sex

ALBERT LEA, Minn- According to court documents obtained at the Freeborn County Courthouse an Albert Lea was caught on tape soliciting a woman for sex.

The document states that on July 9, 2019, the victim made a report against Timothy Brian Mann. The victim purchased a car from Mann at Mann Motors a year prior. She was late on a couple of her payments because shortly aft the purchase she noticed issues with the vehicle. She then had to spend money on fixing the problem. Arrangements were made to meet up at a Home Depot parking lot to discuss the matter. J. D. Carlson with the Albert Lea Police Department explained what happened in the Home Depot parking lot.

"At some point when the victim got into the car, she thought Mr. Mann was offering her a position with his business to take care of late payments,” Carlson said. “It was at that point that he unzipped his pants and requested oral sex to work off late payments.”

The victim handed over a recording of their conversations to police.

"I know it was the victim's concern if this type of situation could have happened with her it could have happened with other people,” Carlson said. “We would be interested if there are other victims out there."

Carlson says if there are other victims to please come forward and contact Detective Sy Vanthavong at (507) 377-5129 or by email at svanthavong@ci.albertlea.mn.us

Mann chose not to comment on the matter.

“My lawyer told me not to talk to anybody,” Mann said.