Albert Lea man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A report of a man shooting a gun at an acquaintance who was in a car resulted in assistance from the SWAT team and the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

Albert Lea police were called at 4:18 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of Front St. W.

Officers arrived and spoke with a 43-yaer-old Albert Lea man who said the suspect stopped his car and fired a small-caliber weapon at him. The suspect then fled.

The vehicle was located at the suspect’s residence and the South Central Drug Investigation Unit SWAT Team was called in to assist.

Prior to SWAT arriving, an Albert lea sergeant was able to get the suspect to exit the residence. Anthony Barela, 29, was arrested and is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, drive-by-shooting and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

A small-caliber revolver was found in the suspect vehicle.