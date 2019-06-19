Albert Lea man arrested in Austin after allegedly fleeing police in vehicle and by swimming across creek

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Albert Lea man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed before he fled by swimming across a creek.

Trouper Gilbertson is facing charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving in connection to an incident June 13.

Authorities say they tried to stop Gilbertson in a Pontiac G6 before he fled and reached speeds of 70 miles per hour on W. Oakland Ave.

The vehicle eventually stopped on a lawn at 2101 8th Ave. SW, and Gilbertson allegedly ran toward Turtle Creek and swam across it.

Gilbertson was then found walking near the Twin Towers before he fled on foot after seeing an officer. He was apprehended after being found hiding under a pine tree.

A person in the vehicle with Gilbertson said he told her that “he had to go on the run” and wasn’t going to stop until he “outran the cops.”