Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Albert Lea man arrested for ongoing criminal conduct in Mason City

Jason Roe
Jason Roe

Checks total over $1,000.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 1:06 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man has been jailed for passing bad checks in North Iowa.

Jason Alan Roe, 42 of Albert Lea, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and forgery in Cerro Gordo County. He’s accused of passing four bad checks in Mason City:

Twice $471.52 at Hy-Vee on December 21, 2019.

One for $234.96 at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 28.

One for $479.92 at Batteries and Bulbs on February 1.

Roe was arrested in Austin Friday morning and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where he was booked on $10,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -14°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Free weddings at courthouse

Image

Graduating from drug court

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temperatures set to rebound

Image

Rochester's LInks to Titanic

Image

Section wrestling semifinalists

Image

Lourdes wins Section title

Image

What goes into the decision to cancel or delay school

Image

Rock Steady Boxing

Image

New CBD store in Rochester

Community Events