Albert Lea man arrested for ongoing criminal conduct in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man has been jailed for passing bad checks in North Iowa.
Jason Alan Roe, 42 of Albert Lea, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and forgery in Cerro Gordo County. He’s accused of passing four bad checks in Mason City:
Twice $471.52 at Hy-Vee on December 21, 2019.
One for $234.96 at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 28.
One for $479.92 at Batteries and Bulbs on February 1.
Roe was arrested in Austin Friday morning and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where he was booked on $10,000 bond.
