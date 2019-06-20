Clear

Albert Lea man arrested for drugs in Worth County

Brandon Wertish Brandon Wertish

Law enforcement says meth was found in his possession.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 8:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A domestic disturbance leads to a drug arrest Thursday in Worth County.

Brandon Jeffrey Wertish, 30 of Albert Lea, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Worth County Jail on $11,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call from a woman in the 300 block of 14th Street S in Northwood, stating that Wertish, her ex-boyfriend, was yelling and arguing with her outside her house. A deputy arrived and says he escorted Wertish inside the home to reclaim some of his belongings.

The deputy says as Wertish was putting his property into his vehicle, the deputy saw a glass tube on the floor of the passenger side with a burnt end and a crystal-like substance inside. The deputy says further investigation found two baggies in a cigarette box with a crystal-like substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine. Court documents state a scale, a glass pipe, and multiple clear plastic baggies were also found.

