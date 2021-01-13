Albert Lea man arrested after fleeing deputy, driving through barbed-wire fence

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A man believed to be driving a stolen vehicle was taken into custody early Wednesday after authorities say he fled, drove through a barbed-wire fence before he got stuck in the snow.

Brandon Johnson, 38, of Albert Lea, is facing felony charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of damage to property.

A deputy attempted to stop a 1998 Honda Civic driving with no lights at 2:24 a.m. near St. Peter Ave. and Eberhardt St. in Albert Lea.

The driver then fled and a short pursuit ensued.

It ended on Neale St. when he drove through a barbed-wire fence and got stuck in the snow.

The vehicle was recently stolen from Virgil's Tow and Travel in Albert Lea, authorities said.