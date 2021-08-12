Albert Lea man arrested for multiple felonies, was spotted driving vehicle in reverse

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A 53-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to burglarize a garage before displaying a tire iron to the victim.

Michael Hubers, of Albert Lea, is facing multiple felony charges, including burglary, fleeing in a motor vehicle, drug charges and DUI. He was also wanted for felony domestic assault/violating a no-contact order.

Authorities were dispatched to the 400 block of Ulstad Ave. at 10:24 p.m. when a man was found going through a detached garage.

After displaying a tire iron, Hubers got into a vehicle and fled. The vehicle was observed driving in reverse on Johnson St. and officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued and ended in the 200 block of Charlotte Ave. Hubers fled on foot before he was taken into custody.