Albert Lea leaders reflecting on pandemic's impact on community

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Now that things are reopening in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, KIMT is checking in with city leaders in the Freeborn County seat about what lies ahead.

Larry Baker is the Councilor that represents the Second Ward. Like many of us, the council has had to adjust the way they conduct business; for example, council meetings have been held via Zoom in lieu of meeting in person.

While there have been hardships like job loss, closure of businesses and a disconnect of sorts, he has seen the humane side show as well during this pandemic, such as families spending more time together, and an increase in generosity and charity.

"That's pretty indicative of the community of Albert Lea. When there's things that need to be addressed, you usually find someone in the community that is willing to step forward and make things happen."

And he hopes that spirit can stick, even after the pandemic passes.

"I'm hopeful that people become more aware that there's a community, there are people out there, there are people that need help. People need to be more kind toward their fellow citizens."