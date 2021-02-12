Albert Lea lawmaker speaks out against state sex ed bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A proposal to change the way sexual education is taught in public schools is rising through the Minnesota State House of Representatives.

The Minnesota House Education Policy Committee approved a comprehensive sexual education bill in an 11-8 vote, dividing members along party lines. The bill would place the responsibility of creating a sexual health education model on the state's department of education, rather than leaving it up to individual districts, as it's handled right now.

Proponents of the bill, introduced by State Representative Sydney Jordan, say Minnesota's current sexual education standards are lacking, and don't include information on consent, sexual health, and relationships involving diverse sexual orientations and gender identities.

While the text of the proposal calls for instruction that is "age and developmentally appropriate," opponents of the bill say the state should stay out of the matter. One of those opponents is State Representative Peggy Bennett of Albert Lea, who says lessons on this sensitive topic should reflect each individual community's values.

"This is a power grab by the state, by government, taking over parental authority on a subject matter that they want to retain authority on," State Representative Bennett told KIMT News 3. "That's why it belongs at the local level, decided by local schools and parents, on how to teach a very sensitive and important subject."

Rep. Bennett, a former teacher of over three decades, says many components of the bill sound reasonable at first glance, but is concerned about certain details in the proposal. Bennett tells KIMT she has research curriculums in states that have passed similar bills, and is worried about possible explicit instruction of many different types of sexual acts.

The representative says she respects those who want their children to learn more about sex, but not everyone shares the same idea on what is appropriate.

"It doesn't mean local school districts can't choose to do comprehensive sex education. They can choose that right now if they so desire and their parents want that. When it comes to the state level though, and mandating it, then suddenly it's no longer a choice," Rep. Bennett said.

Rep. Bennett adds she and other colleagues have received thousands of emails from parents concerned about the bill, more than she has ever received on any other subject.

"I've received almost 3,000 emails in just the last 48 hours on this subject from concerned parents throughout the entire state, saying 'we do not want the state to mandate these things in our local districts. We want to maintain local control on this."