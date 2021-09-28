Albert Lea kicks off fall with a Fall Frenzy on Fountain

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea is kicking off fall with lunch, dinner, and live music.
In recent years an annual bridge entrepreneurial conference is held at Wedgewood Golf Course followed by a reception on site.
This Tuesday, the Albert Lea Main Street committee added a twist to make this a community-wide event.
It happened on Fountain St. and the end of N. Broadway Ave.
Half a dozen food trucks were there from 11 am until 8 pm, with music acts playing from 4 until 8 pm.
This was the first event of its kind but event organizers are hoping to make it annual.
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 4:45 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 5:48 PM
