Albert Lea instituting new restrictions in response to COVID surge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A series of new restrictions are going into effect in Albert Lea to try and steam the rising COVID tide.

City government announced Tuesday that:

- The Arena will no longer accept appointments for public skating until the number of active cases in Freeborn County have returned to previous levels.

- All scheduled games and practices shall be postponed or canceled starting Monday, November 23 until December 7.

- All access to the Arena will be closed starting Monday, November 23 until December 7.

- All access to the Library Computer Lab will be closed as of November 19 until December 7. Curbside service shall remain in effect.

- Scheduled appearances by City Staff at events will be postponed as of November 19 until December 7.

- Other scheduled meetings with City staff will be postponed or redirected to virtual meetings until December 7.

The city says the few scheduling meetings to meet mandatory or statutory deadlines with City staff that cannot be redirected to virtual meetings will be held in a manner that meets CDC guidelines.

In announcing these new restrictions, the City of Albert Lea stated:

“If the rate of cases do not return to previous levels these closures or changes will remain in effect on a weekly basis to be announced every week.”

“This decision was not easy however given the recent spike in active cases within Freeborn County we could not risk the health of our residents and staff any further. We understand some may be frustrated and we appreciate your patience in these trying times.”