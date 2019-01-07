Albert Lea house fire blamed on recharging batteries

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A battery fire temporarily forced a man from his home over the weekend.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea police, and Gold Cross Ambulance were sent to the 1200 block of Virginia Place around 8:42 pm on Sunday and arrived to find smoke coming out of a garage and the front door of a home. The homeowner was outside and told emergency crews that lithium batteries in the basement were on fire.

Firefighters entered the home and quickly put out the flames before they could spread to the rest of the building. The Fire Department says there was minimal damage to the home and no one was injured in this incident.

According to authorities, the homeowner had just bought new large cell lithium batteries and was charging them for use, but after 10 minutes he went downstairs to find the batteries where “popping like fire crackers.”

The Fire Department says the homeowner was able to return to his home Sunday night.