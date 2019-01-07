Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea house fire blamed on recharging batteries

Homeowner says they were "popping like firecrackers."

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 12:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A battery fire temporarily forced a man from his home over the weekend.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea police, and Gold Cross Ambulance were sent to the 1200 block of Virginia Place around 8:42 pm on Sunday and arrived to find smoke coming out of a garage and the front door of a home. The homeowner was outside and told emergency crews that lithium batteries in the basement were on fire.

Firefighters entered the home and quickly put out the flames before they could spread to the rest of the building. The Fire Department says there was minimal damage to the home and no one was injured in this incident.

According to authorities, the homeowner had just bought new large cell lithium batteries and was charging them for use, but after 10 minutes he went downstairs to find the batteries where “popping like fire crackers.”

The Fire Department says the homeowner was able to return to his home Sunday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain clears this morning but snow returns tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events