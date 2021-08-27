Albert Lea hopes COVID-19 outbreak will serve as a warning to other districts

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - More than 300 students in Albert Lea are in COVID-19 quarantine after nearly 40 tested positive for the virus after just five days of school.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk says the spread is mainly among high school students.

The outbreak comes after the district recommended, but did not mandate, masks for students and staff which aligned with what the Albert Lea community wanted at the time school began on Aug. 19.

However, with nearly 10% of the school population impacted by the outbreak, the district is now reevaluating policy.

The district will now be mandating masks among high school students until mid-October but won’t require elementary students to do the same as Dr. Funk says the outbreak doesn't’ seem to be hitting younger students.

He explained, “The educational side of that is masks impact the learning of our younger kids more than it does our older kids. So, we have decided to maintain our non-masking for our elementary students and we will continue to monitor that as we move forward.”

Dr. Funk says the Albert Lea School District’s situation can serve as a warning to other Minnesota districts especially when it comes to vaccinations.

He added, “Really push the student vaccinations at the secondary level, for those students who can get vaccinated, so they won't be seeing this sort of impact from quarantines that our students are currently seeing.”

The district also says a majority of high school students aren’t believed to be vaccinated which is why Dr. Funk believes they’re not seeing this outbreak.

He does saying he’s hearing vaccination clinic are now picking up and is hopeful that the trend will continue.

You can find a full list of updated requirements below:

6-12 grade students in Albert Lea Area Schools will wear a mask during the school day through the end of first quarter. Students may remove the masks for lunch.

• Since students will be masked, they will not be subject to quarantine unless they have symptoms, or have been exposed while eating lunch.

• Students participating in indoor sports (Volleyball and Swimming) will be masked while not actively participating. Fans will be required to wear masks.

• Students participating in outdoor sports will not be required to mask. Fans in attendance at outdoor games will not be required to mask.

• Individuals who attend indoor concerts will be required to mask.

Dr. Funk says the same level of COVID-19 is not present in Albert Lea elementary schools, so those students will only be required to wear masks on the bus, students who test positive will be quarantined out of school for 10 days, and all close contacts will be sent home for 24 hours while their classroom is disinfected.

Dr. Funk says classrooms that are currently in quarantine can return to school on Monday.