Albert Lea home suffers major damage in Monday fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to an Albert Lea home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters and police were called to the 2400 block of Ethel Avenue around 2:40 pm and arrived to see smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of the home. Crews worked to put out the fire as it was confirmed everyone inside the home had escaped.

Investigators say the fire started from a short in the stove outlet below floor level, traveled beneath the living room floor, and came out a central air vent. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says the heaviest fire damage was in the living room and kitchen area, with smoke damage throughout the home.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. The estimated damage to the home is $20,000.